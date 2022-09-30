Adorable: AHN Wexford Hospital throws adorable first birthday party for their one-year anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- AHN Wexford Hospital threw a big celebration Friday in honor of their first anniversary.

The hospital itself opened one year ago today, so it hosted a first birthday party for the first "class" of babies born there.

The tiny cuties got their own individual smash cake provided by Giant Eagle Market District, and there were balloons, signs and even birthday crowns.

Babies Neehan Kabir and Ford Dischinger (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Today's birthday celebration is a special event for AHN Wexford as it represents the many birthdays we've had the privilege of being a part of within the last year," said Dr. Allan Klapper, OB/GYN and president of AHN Wexford. "It's an honor to serve the many growing families throughout the community by offering a full spectrum of health care services close to home, including world-class women's and infant's care – from prenatal and postpartum to pediatric services."

The hospital also has several events planned to celebrate with the staff and patients there as well.

Harper Scott (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Neehan Kabir, Ford Dischinger and Rhys Riley (Photo Credit: KDKA)

All the families pose for pictures with the hospital's staff. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The 160-bed facility opened on Sept. 30, 2021. In one year, they have welcomed nearly 1,200 babies into the world.

In their second year, they're looking to expand several services including pediatrics.