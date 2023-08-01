AHN's West Penn Hospital recognized as top hospital for obstetrics, gynecology for second straight year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital has been named one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation for obstetrics and gynecological care for the second straight year, according to the newly-released U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals rankings.

The hospital was ranked 30th in the nation for OB/GYN, making it the highest-positioned hospital in western Pennsylvania for those specialties and the only ranked hospital within the Greater Pittsburgh region, per an AHN press release.

"On behalf of Allegheny Health Network, we are extremely proud of the entire team at AHN West Penn and the AHN Women's Institute," said Marcia Klein-Patel, MD, Ph.D., OB/GYN physician and chair of AHN Women's Institute. "Today's announcement marks the second consecutive year that U.S. News has recognized our remarkable physicians and clinicians for their steadfast commitment to the positive health outcomes and overall well-being of women and birthing people throughout our region."

"Congratulations to the entire team across AHN West Penn and AHN Women's Institute, whose tireless work and compassionate care has placed us as the only top-ranked hospital in Pittsburgh for obstetrical and gynecological services. Today's exciting recognition reflects the amazing clinical skill, expertise, and dedication our clinicians bring to every patient that entrusts us with their care," said Brian Johnson, MD, president at AHN West Penn.

AHN's Allegheny General Hospital was also recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News for rating as a high performer in nine different procedures and conditions across cardiovascular medicine, stroke care, colon and lung cancer, and knee replacement.