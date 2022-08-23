AHN warns patients of suspicious emails, texts, and calls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network has issued a warning to patients surrounding suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls that are asking for personal information.

The emails and texts can even contain a link to a fake, but realistic-looking website.

They also may encourage you to download a harmful app or ask you to call a non-AHN number.

If you're even a little unsure of whether a text or email is legitimate, don't click on it. You can even send it to AHN's cybersecurity team.