AHN warns patients of suspicious emails, texts, and calls
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network has issued a warning to patients surrounding suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls that are asking for personal information.
The emails and texts can even contain a link to a fake, but realistic-looking website.
They also may encourage you to download a harmful app or ask you to call a non-AHN number.
If you're even a little unsure of whether a text or email is legitimate, don't click on it. You can even send it to AHN's cybersecurity team.
