Watch CBS News
Local News

AHN warns patients of suspicious emails, texts, and calls

/ CBS Pittsburgh

AHN warns patients of suspicious emails, texts, and calls
AHN warns patients of suspicious emails, texts, and calls 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network has issued a warning to patients surrounding suspicious emails, texts, and phone calls that are asking for personal information.

The emails and texts can even contain a link to a fake, but realistic-looking website.

They also may encourage you to download a harmful app or ask you to call a non-AHN number.

If you're even a little unsure of whether a text or email is legitimate, don't click on it. You can even send it to AHN's cybersecurity team. 

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.