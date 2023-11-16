AHN bringing new hospital to North Strabane campus in Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network is moving forward with plans for a new full-service hospital in Washington County.

It will replace Canonsburg Hospital and will be built on AHN's campus in North Strabane.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

It'll feature up to a hundred rooms, all private, as well as a possible future cancer center.

The hospital is expected to open in 2027.