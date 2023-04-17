Ahmad Jamal, jazz great and Pittsburgh native passes away at 92

Ahmad Jamal, jazz great and Pittsburgh native passes away at 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jazz great and Pittsburgh native Ahmad Jamal has passed away.

Jamal died in Massachusetts following a battle with prostate cancer.

He was born in Pittsburgh in 1930 and started playing the piano at age three.

He attended Westinghouse before his career spanned 60 years and he's been called one of the most successful and influential jazz piansists.

His Pittsburgh roots were an important part of his identity and he once said "Pittsburgh meant everything to me."

Ahmad Jamal was 92.