Agriculture department says humans shouldn't be worried about avian flu
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Despite rising cases of the Avian Flue across Pennsylvania, the state said there's no reason to worry about getting it from eating chicken or eggs.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, chicken and eggs are safe to eat.
They said it's unlikely the virus would enter our food supplies due to frequent testing.
The CDC said there have not been any cases in humans in the United States.
