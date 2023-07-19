Watch CBS News
'Aggressive swarm of bees' prompts traffic alert in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An "aggressive swarm of bees" prompted a traffic alert for commuters in Elizabeth Township on Wednesday. 

Elizabeth Township police said a tree "guarded by an aggressive swarm of bees" fell onto Rainbow Run Road in the early morning hours.

At the time, police said they were having trouble getting a crew to come to the scene. 

"PennDOT said they will not remove it because the tree is touching a Verizon line, and Verizon said they will not remove it because the tree is touching the roadway," police wrote on Facebook. 

** TREE REMOVED ** ROAD OPEN UPDATE: Penn DOT currently has a crew on scene. Once they have completed removal,...

Posted by Elizabeth Township Police Department on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

In a comment, Gallatin Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department said their firefighters couldn't even get near the tree and a few of them were even stung. 

A PennDOT crew eventually responded to the scene. The tree was removed and Rainbow Run Road is back open. 

Police didn't say what happened to the bees. 

First published on July 19, 2023 / 1:46 PM

