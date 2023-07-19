'Aggressive swarm of bees' prompts traffic alert in Elizabeth Township
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An "aggressive swarm of bees" prompted a traffic alert for commuters in Elizabeth Township on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Township police said a tree "guarded by an aggressive swarm of bees" fell onto Rainbow Run Road in the early morning hours.
At the time, police said they were having trouble getting a crew to come to the scene.
"PennDOT said they will not remove it because the tree is touching a Verizon line, and Verizon said they will not remove it because the tree is touching the roadway," police wrote on Facebook.
In a comment, Gallatin Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department said their firefighters couldn't even get near the tree and a few of them were even stung.
A PennDOT crew eventually responded to the scene. The tree was removed and Rainbow Run Road is back open.
Police didn't say what happened to the bees.
