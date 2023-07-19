'Aggressive swarm of bees' prompts traffic alert in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An "aggressive swarm of bees" prompted a traffic alert for commuters in Elizabeth Township on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Township police said a tree "guarded by an aggressive swarm of bees" fell onto Rainbow Run Road in the early morning hours.

At the time, police said they were having trouble getting a crew to come to the scene.

"PennDOT said they will not remove it because the tree is touching a Verizon line, and Verizon said they will not remove it because the tree is touching the roadway," police wrote on Facebook.

** TREE REMOVED ** ROAD OPEN UPDATE: Penn DOT currently has a crew on scene. Once they have completed removal,... Posted by Elizabeth Township Police Department on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

In a comment, Gallatin Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department said their firefighters couldn't even get near the tree and a few of them were even stung.

A PennDOT crew eventually responded to the scene. The tree was removed and Rainbow Run Road is back open.

Police didn't say what happened to the bees.