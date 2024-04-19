Woman slashed in neck in Pittsburgh at Point State Park

Woman slashed in the neck in Pittsburgh's Point State Park

Woman slashed in the neck in Pittsburgh's Point State Park

Woman slashed in the neck in Pittsburgh's Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was slashed in the neck on Friday night in Point State Park in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to the riverwalk on the Monongahela River side of the park at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday for a reported stabbing.

At the scene, the officers found a woman who was slashed in the neck "with a sharp object," Pittsburgh Public Safety said. She was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh in stable condition, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police arrested a man and a woman in connection with the incident. Officials said the man taken into custody is "possibly known to the victim." Charges against the two suspects are forthcoming, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

"There were people around when it happened," Pittsburgh Police Lt. Eric Baker said. "And in fact, this woman is probably still alive because of their actions."

No other information was released. Police are investigating.