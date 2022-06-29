Project set to bring affordable housing to McKees Rocks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Affordable housing is coming to Allegheny County.

A 100-unit rehab and construction project by Level Equity is underway. These aren't just rental properties, they're for homebuyers.

"There is an affordable housing crisis in America," said Jason Tigano, Level Equity's founder and president.

The solution? Take some empty homes in McKees Rocks, rehab them and build new homes too. Level Equity helps teach first-time homebuyers a long-term solution to housing inequity and affordability.

"Access to quality existing homes that existing community residents can afford," Tigano said. "Access to financing from banks and lending companies so that folks can get mortgages. Access to education and resources that our buyers will need so they can not only get into properties, but they can manage these assets."

Level Equity has been in McKees Rocks for over a year, working with community leaders and businesses to help people like Dennis and Sammie a new home.

"In this market, we couldn't afford to get a home, and rent continues to go up," Dennis said. "It's getting close to where we can't afford to pay rent because everything keeps going up. It feels like there are no checks and balances."

They said, finally, they can breathe knowing they have a place to call their own.

At the unveiling of the first home on Wednesday, Level Equity said it does not plan on stopping at 100 homes. It has a goal of creating 1,000 housing units to sell.