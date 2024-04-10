Aerosmith to kick off second half of "PEACE OUT" farewell tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The iconic rock band Aerosmith is hitting the road for one last tour and it all begins right here in Pittsburgh.

The band announced tour dates for the second-half farewell tour on Wednesday morning and their first show will be at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, September 20.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 12 on Ticketmaster.

Joining Aerosmith for the opening date in Pittsburgh is Teddy Swims.

Celebrating 50 years of making music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are treating the tour as a culmination of all the music they have produced across five decades.

The four-time GRAMMY Award-winning band will feature many of its iconic hits such as "Amazing", "Crazy", "Janie's Got A Gun", and other smash hits they've released over the years.

Outside of Pittsburgh, The Black Crowes will join Aerosmith on the tour for the rest of the dates on the tour.

It concludes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center.

You can see more about ticket packages and other dates on Aerosmith's website at this link.