Environmental advocates applaud EPA setting stricter soot regulations

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The United States Environmental Protection Agency released stricter soot regulations.

On Wednesday, the EPA finalized an updated standard that reduces allowable soot pollution from 12 micrograms per cubic meter to 9 micrograms per cubic meter.

"These stronger rules are expected to save thousands of lives across the country and to eliminate hundreds and thousands of asthma attacks," said Zachary Barber, clean air advocate with PennEnvironment.

Soot refers to particulate matter that typically comes from power plants and other forms of heavy industry. Like Clairton Mill Works United States Steel Corporation, which has been subject to lawsuits and fines.

Barber explained, "These new standards from the Biden administration are a tremendous win, especially for people in places like Clairton where facilities like U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works turn out massive levels of soot pollution."

KDKA-TV reached out to U.S. Steel, which told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah it is reviewing the new rule to better understand the potential implications at facilities in the Mon Valley and beyond.

A spokesperson wrote, in part, "The EPA determined less than five years ago that the existing standard for PM2.5 was sufficient and protective of human health and the environment, and this rule contradicts those findings. We are committed to working with EPA to ensure that this rule balances the environmental and industrial needs of the region and considers all sources of PM2.5."