Former Steeler Jon Kolb's nonprofit improving veterans' lives one adventure at a time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nonprofit created by a former Pittsburgh Steeler is improving the quality of life for veterans and first responders by getting them on a journey full of purpose.

Adventures in Training with a Purpose (ATP) helps those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom go after a better tomorrow. The non-profit organization based in Wexford was founded by Jon Kolb, a former Pittsburgh Steeler and four-time Super Bowl champion.

"My dad was in the military and my wife's father was a POW. And so, there's a lot of military close to our heart. And so, this is our way to give back to serve those who served us," said Caleb Kolb, Jon Kolb's son and ATP's executive director.

Caleb Kolb said the ATP team is here to be a free resource for veterans and first responders. They have three exercise physiologists. The organization offers physical and mental health services at no cost to help them work through obstacles.

"Really, people are just getting that quality of life back. They're improving sleep. They're reducing their symptoms from post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety," he said.

ATP provides a 12-week mind, body and soul program called Aurelius.

"We offer physical wellness, physical training, transcranial magnetic stimulation. We get clients hooked up with a counselor for one-on-one counseling. And then on the weekends, we do all sorts of hiking, biking, rock climbing, all sorts of different things, really just to get people out," Caleb Kolb said.

Caleb Kolb said some veterans repeat the weeks-long program. He said ATP becomes not only a place for vets and first responders to reach physical goals but also a place to call home.

"When you come home, you lose that community and that camaraderie. And so, part of what we wanted is to maintain that. So, when clients finish our program, they can continue to train here for free. We don't bill them. And just to continue that community," Caleb Kolb said.

ATP is preparing for their special fundraiser, "Curtain Call: a 50-year Steelers Super Bowl Reunion," on Saturday, November 16th at Stage AE.

The Pittsburgh community will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steelers' first Super Bowl victory featuring legends who brought the title home on Jan. 12, 1975. Super Bowl alumni appearances will include Jon Kolb, Joe Greene, Donnie Shell, Rocky Bleier, Larry Brown, Randy Grossman, Gerry Mullins, Mike Wagner and Dana Harris representing Franco Harris.

Tickets to the Steelers reunion fundraiser are still available. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Funds from the event will help ATP continue to serve our nation's and community's heroes. Learn more about the nonprofit's free services for veterans and first responders by visiting ATP's website.

"We can just be a place for them to come and get together and train and heal," Caleb Kolb said.