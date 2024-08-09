Nearly 20 adults and children in Pennsylvania rescued from flooded campground

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 20 adults and children were rescued from a flooded campground in Pennsylvania on Friday as the remnants of Debby moved through the Northeast.

Fourteen adults, five children and eight dogs had to be rescued from an island in the middle of the Conewago Creek in York County around noon, PennLive reported. There were reportedly no injuries.

CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported that the people were at Campground Island in Dover Township.

Ted Czech, a spokesperson for the York County Office of Emergency Management, told PennLive that the Creek was 12 feet higher than where it usually sits due to Friday's heavy rain.

Debby first made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday on Florida's Big Bend coast before making landfall for a second time early Thursday as a tropical storm near Bulls Bay, South Carolina. CBS News reported that at least seven people have died related to Debby.

Debby in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro declared a state of emergency for 21 counties following the severe weather.

"To expedite resources and cut through the red tape, I issued a disaster declaration in response to the severe storms and flooding all across Pennsylvania, allowing the Commonwealth to move quickly to fulfill county requests for assistance," Shapiro said in a news release late Friday.