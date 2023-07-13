Adorable baby sea lion born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another adorable baby is making his debut at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Kelilah, the 10-year-old California sea lion, welcomed a male pup on June 16, and zoo guests can now get a sneak peek of the baby at the Kids Kingdom.

Staff members have named the sea lion pup Kai, which means "sea" in Hawaiian, zoo officials said. The name also incorporates letters from his mother's name.

Kai, the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium's new sea lion pup, and his mom, Kelilah, can be seen in Kids Kingdom. (Photo: Paul Selvaggio/Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)

"The Pittsburgh Zoo's Animal Care team was with Kelilah throughout her journey, and we are happy to say the end result is a happy and healthy sea lion pup," said Henry Kacprzyk, the curator of Reptiles and Kids Kingdom at the zoo.

Kai is part of a baby boom at the zoo. He is the fifth species to be born at the facility this year - including two Western lowland gorillas, twin Amur leopard cubs, three nyala calves, and several pot-bellied seahorses.

The zoo staff said they are carefully monitoring the baby and will do a more thorough examination once he gets more acquainted with them. His dad is Seahawk, one of the sea lions in residence at the zoo, officials said.

Baby sea lions "come into the world sporting a lanugo, a long, thick coat of baby hair that keeps them warm until they develop blubber. They are also able to vocalize, which helps mothers and pups recognize one another," zoo officials said.

A total of six sea lions are now in residence at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

This year marks the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium's 125th anniversary.