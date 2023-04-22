Adoptable pets Tux and Felicia: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Tux

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Tux! This dapper dude arrived at Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. Shortly after, he was treated for heartworm and now, Tux is ready to start his new life. He loves car rides and immersing himself in nature. While he needs some work on his basic manners, he is sweet and affectionate. This energetic dog would benefit from continued physical and mental exercise. Tux is best suited for a family with children at least 13 years old. Tux is ready to meet you!

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Felicia

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I'm an affectionate little girl who loves attention! I need a home with no or very few stairs to navigate because I have some back issues. I take medication for flare ups and need a family experienced in my care. I love to go for short walks! I'm just not allowed to jump a lot. Small kids make me nervous, so I would do best in home without young children. I was the alpha dog in my home. No large dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

