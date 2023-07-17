Adoptable pets Torpedo and Buttercup: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Torpedo

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Torpedo! This 4-year-old guy came to Animal Friends after he was rescued with a group of dogs by our Humane Investigation team. Torpedo loves chew toys, giving kisses and receiving pets! He would be able to go home with older children and could possibly live with another dog pending a successful meet and greet. Torpedo is very strong and would benefit from positive-reinforcement training in his new home.

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Buttercup

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 7/18/23, Buttercup is 13-months-old. Rescued from outside at the age of 8 weeks. She was a bit shy of humans at first, but she's getting braver each day. She came with her sister Bubbles, and we're hoping they can be adopted together or into a home with another cat. Currently running free in our cat room.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for Nugget the playful puggle

Click here -- for Blackie the tiny snuggler

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

