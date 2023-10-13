Adoptable pets Rutabaga and Buddy: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Rutabaga

Animal Friends

(Source: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Rutabaga! This handsome 1-year-old guy came to Animal Friends from our Humane Investigations Team for having too many cats within the home. Since being here at AF we noticed him wobbling everywhere he walked so after some testing our medical team diagnosed Rutabaga with Myotonia Congenita – which is a hereditary neuromuscular disorder characterized by persistent contraction, particularly during muscle movement. Because of this, Rutabaga is looking for a home where they will be able to monitor him and give him the assistance he needs with using a litterbox, eating/drinking, and day-to-day activities. His diagnosis however has not stopped him from being an absolute sweetheart who loves people and could potentially live with other cats. If you're interested in taking Rutabaga home as a Hospice Adoption, please reach out to us at the Adoption Department to learn what steps to take!

Rutabaga is also one of Animal Friend's VIPs! Our VIP Adoption Special was recently created to spotlight some of our residents who have spent longer than average times in the shelter due to their more unique needs. With the VIP Adoption Special, we hope to provide as much communication and education about each individual VIP resident and their unique needs as possible, as well as additional resources where needed upon their eventual adoption. Thanks to Charlotte, Dave, and rescue dog Cooper Stephenson, the adoption donation has also been fully underwritten for these VIP residents. Interested in learning more? Ask our Adoption team about the VIP Adoption Special and learn more about these wonderful residents!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Buddy

Orphans of the Storm

(Source: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

He loves to lay in the sun and get his back scratched. He does know some tricks, is use to a doggy door and fenced-in yard. He does like foods such as raw potatoes and watermelon. Was good with the family's grandchildren. Never lived with other animals. He was very loved and looking for a new home to give him all the love he deserves!

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

