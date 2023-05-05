Adoptable pets Rex and Freddy: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Rex

Animal Friends

(Image Provided by Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Rex! This 5-year-old gentleman came to Animal Friends when his previous owner could no longer care for him. Rex can be a little timid at first, but once he opens up, he is the friendliest guy. This social rabbit likes to sniff around and receive pets, too!

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Freddy

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Freddy came to us as a puppy with his littermates. As he grew, we noticed that he was limping and favoring one of his hips. After being examined at the vet's office, we learned that Freddy needed two hip replacements. We followed the vet's advice and had FHO surgeries on both of his hips so that he could have a normal, happy and pain free life. His first surgery was in January when he was about 6 months old. Both surgeries were successful, and Freddy did great! He is now ready for a home of his own!

Freddy has been living with a foster family and is doing very well! He will never be able to go on long hikes or be exercised hard, but normal day to day activity will be fine for Freddy. He is housetrained, very happy and loves attention. He has been to a couple events with us and did well with the people that he met. His foster family would love to answer any questions that you may have about Freddy and to have you meet him. Let's get Freddy his own family!!

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for Madeline the friendly, long-haired cat

Click here -- for Hudson the playful boxer mix

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.