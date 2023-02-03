Adoptable pets Nellie, Doodle and Polly: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nellie

Animal Friends

Nellie (Image Provided:Animal Frinds)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he's now enjoying some respite from the crowd while he looks for his new home. He is a very shy guy but has been working on gaining confidence with staff and volunteers. Nellie would be happiest in a quiet, cat-savvy home where he can adjust at his pace while being given all the love and a nice place to nap. He might be able to live with another friendly feline, given the proper introductions. Nellie has some neurologic issues including limited vision, possible blindness and weakness on his right side, but that doesn't mean he can't live a relatively normal life!

Nellie is one of Yana's "Special" Felines which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs. Come and get to know Nellie today!

To find out more about how to adopt Nellie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Doodle & Steve

Washington County Humane Society

Steve & Doodle (Image Provided by Washington County Humane Society)

WCHS Pet Profile:

Meet Steve and Doodle! These handsome tabby brothers made their way to the Washington Area Humane Society together and are looking for the perfect, forever home. Steve and Doodle are total love bugs. They meow for attention and affection and lean into pets. These boys can always be found together whether they are cuddled up in a bed, basking in the sun, or participating in the WAHS's cat yoga classes. Double the love in your life by adopting Steve and Doodle!

To find out more about how to adopt Doodle and Steve, visit this link!

Washington County Humane Society is located in Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania. Learn more about them, their mission and their adoptable pets by calling 724-222-PETS or by visiting their website here!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Polly

Orphans of the Storm

Polly (Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm Kittanning)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Polly is shy at first but warms up quickly. She likes playing with her siblings and other cats in the home. Polly is a polydactyl cat who has extra toes. She likes her foster family to hold her and likes to cuddle. She doesn't mind their dogs, which are well behaved.

To find out more about how to adopt Polly, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- a litter of coonhound puppies need forever home.

Click here -- a little of mixed breed pups need good homes too

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.