Adoptable pets Mr. Peabody and Bobbi: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Mr. Peabody

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Mr. Peabody! This sweet boy came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. Mr. Peabody is a lovely boy who enjoys pets and may even be up for a cuddle session now and then. Like his namesake, he is a smart boy who is searching for his next adventure!

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Bobbi

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Bobbi has been with us since 4/2021. His owner went into a nursing home and there were no family members to care for him. As of 4/2023 he is 10-years-old. He hangs out in our cat room and loves his buddy, Greymoor. They love to massage each other. Come meet this handsome boy!

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for Minnie and Messiah, two Yorkshire Terrier mix sisters

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

