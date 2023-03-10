Adoptable pets Harrison, Maggie and Bertha: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Harrison

Animal Friends

(Image Provided by Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Harrison, named after gifted musician George Harrison, came to Animal Friends through our Humane Investigations Department. After spending time in a loving foster home, he is ready to sing a new tune - with a family of his own! Harrison is an easygoing boy who has great leash-walking skills and appreciates nature. This treat-motivated pup loves working on enrichment and basic behavior skills, in between cuddling sessions. He would thrive in a household where children are 13 and older and he is the only dog. Won't you please "Help!" Harrison find a home?

To find out more about how to adopt Harrison, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Maggie

Orphans of the Storm

(Image Provided by Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Maggie, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair, is a beautiful calico in color. She's waiting for a good home.

To find out more about how to adopt Maggie, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for a litter of Boston terrier mix puppies in need of homes

Click here -- for another litter of mixed breed pups in need of adoption

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bertha

Washington County Humane Society

(Image Provided Washington Area Humane Society)

WCHS Pet Profile:

Meet Bertha! This beautiful queen is an 8-year-old pit bull mix. She has been looking for her forever home since December. When Bertha arrived at the WAHS she was underweight and suffering from severe glaucoma in her right eye. She has since received surgery and treatment from our medical team and is ready for her happily ever after. Bertha loves to chew bones, play with stuffed toys, and cuddle up with big, comfy blankets.

To find out more about how to adopt Bertha, visit this link!

Washington County Humane Society is located in Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania. Learn more about them, their mission and their adoptable pets by calling 724-222-PETS or by visiting their website here!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.