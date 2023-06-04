Adoptable pets Bookie and Malley: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Bookie

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Bookie! This handsome guy arrived at Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. Bookie is an energetic and loving dog with expressive eyes, soft ears and a wiggly bum. Volunteers affectionately refer to him as a "land seal" due to his love of relaxing in the sunshine and observing his surroundings. He is working hard with staff and volunteers on learning manners and appropriately channeling his high energy. Bookie seeks an adult-only home with adopters who will work with him daily to ensure he blossoms into a well-behaved gentleman. Bookie may be able to live with a canine sibling, pending a successful meet-and-greet at the shelter. It's not a gamble to say that Bookie will win your heart!

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Malley

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Malley is about a year old. His family moved and put him outside, leaving him to wander to a neighbor's house to ask for help. He came to us so he could find another indoor home. He is a lover of everyone, likes nothing more than to be getting attention. He lives loose, mostly in our staff room and likes to lay on the file cabinet, look out the window and get some sun. He is a favorite of our staff.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

