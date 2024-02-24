Watch CBS News
Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts details new traffic violation data

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Every day in Pennsylvania, the police write an average of nearly 3,200 traffic tickets. Over a recent four-year period, state court data shows police wrote over 5.8 million traffic tickets, with 21% for speeding.

Some other interesting findings show men get more tickets than women, and the biggest month of citations is the month of May.

Forty-two percent of citations involve white or black cars, and people in their twenties get the most tickets, while teenagers account for nearly 6% of tickets issued.

