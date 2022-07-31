Additional Ready Dough Pizza products recalled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert is being reissued to modify the number of pizza products included in an original recall. The recall affects Ready Dough Pizza products.

The newest recall, issued on July 29, expanded the recall to include 1,423 pounds of additional Ready Dough Pizza products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service identified additional types of pizza products in commerce that fall within the scope of this recall, including pizza products containing pepperoni, ham, bacon, and chorizo, according to a press release.

These products were sold at retail stores and displayed a store-specific label.

The products were either available to purchase hot and ready-to-eat, or cold to take home and prepare, per the release. The total adjusted poundage for this recall has been updated from 6,595 pounds to 8,018 pounds.

The additional products, which also contain known allergens, were produced without the benefit of inspection.

The frozen Cuban-style pizza items were produced from Jan. 12, 2022, through July 13, 2022. These items were shipped to retail locations in Delaware, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.