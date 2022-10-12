Adderall shortage: The impact is being felt locally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Adderall, a commonly-prescribed drug to treat ADHD, is being felt locally.

According to an article published in the American Journal of Managed Care last week, the problem started when Teva, the main supplier of Adderall in the United States, went through a labor shortage over the summer.

Patients have been navigating the Adderall shortage since around August. One person told KDKA-TV that at one point, their pharmacy was completely out, and had no idea when more would be back in stock.

"We have about 10 doctors working here, and we've all had patients where they're having a hard time finding it," said Allegheny Health Network psychiatrist Gary Swanson.

The shortage comes as mental health professionals are seeing an influx of people seeking diagnosis and treatment for ADHD.

"There's a little less stigma," Swanson said. "I think people are a little more willing to say I might have a problem and go in for help."

"We've been doing a lot of stuff virtually," Swanson added. "And people have noticed that it is harder to focus and pay attention in that kind of setting."

For those going completely without the medication, while disruptive, Swanson said there are no life-or-death implications.

Some of his patients have tried rationing, while others have had luck switching from one 20-milligram prescription to two 10-milligram prescriptions.

"There are other medicines besides Adderall," Swanson said. "There are a lot of different stimulants out there. So some patients may find that it's time to switch to something else."

Swanson encourages people to speak with their doctors now about how to move forward. Some report the Adderall shortage could last for two or three more months.

In terms of holistic medicine to treat ADHD, doctors say that depends on the case, especially because some who have been prescribed Adderall are taking it as a last resort because the alternatives did not work.