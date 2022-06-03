Adam Rosenberg sentenced in 2019, 2020 killings following plea deal

Adam Rosenberg being sentenced in 2019, 2020 killings following plea deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Adam Rosenberg, who pleaded guilty to two homicides in 2019 and 2020, has just been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences in a state correctional facility, KDKA-TV's Bryant Reed reported Friday afternoon.

Rosenberg, of Fox Chapel, pleaded guilty to killing Christian Rouse and Jeremy Dentel. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill. The Trib reported in April that Rosenberg was compelled by Satan and wanted to be a serial killer.

Dentel was found shot in the head inside his home in Baldwin. Police said he met Rosenberg on a dating app.

Moore-Rouse's body was found buried in the woods in Fox Chapel a month later. Police believed Moore-Rouse, who knew Rosenberg from college, had been dead for three months.

