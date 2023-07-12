Watch CBS News
Actors' strike looms as union looks for protections against AI

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Actors strike looms as studios and union remain at odds
HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) - If the actors' union and the major studios and streaming services do not reach a deal by midnight, a strike could be on the horizon. 

The union is looking for protections from artificial intelligence being used to create characters using actors' voices or likenesses. 

With the writer's guild already on strike, an actors' strike would bring most remaining productions to a halt. 

Meanwhile, one studio executive told Deadline Hollywood, "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses," and called that line of thinking "a cruel but necessary evil."

The last time there was an actors' strike was in 1980. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:40 AM

