Pittsburgh activists react to President Joe Biden's push for gun legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Anti-violence groups in the Pittsburgh area are reacting to President Joe Biden's call for stronger gun control measures after recent mass shootings.

President Biden said now is the time to act, and local activists agree.

"For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" President Biden said while addressing the nation on Thursday.

In a primetime address, the president said too many places in America have become killing fields. He pleaded with Congress to pass what he called "rational, common-sense measures" to curb gun violence.

"This time we have to take the time to do something, it's time for the Senate to do something," the president said.

Tina Ford's son, Armani Ford, was 23 years old when he was shot to death in Clairton in 2019. She later founded the group Mothers of Murdered Sons to help families cope.

"I was very impressed, definitely. I listened to every word he said because it's important to me because of my loss," Ford said.

Biden called for the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to be reinstated. If that can't be done, he said the age to purchase them should be raised to 21.

"Why in God's name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an assault weapon that holds 30-round magazines to let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?" Biden said.

He also wants to see the strengthening of background checks, safe-storage laws, red flag laws and the repeal of immunity shielding gun manufacturers from liability.

"It's a shame that we have to escalate to such a high massacre for people to start getting it to pay attention because here in Pittsburgh we go through this every day, not a massacre, but we lose a child every day," Ford said.

There have been many tragedies involving guns in Pittsburgh over the last several years. A gunman killed 11 worshippers at Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018. Gunfire erupted at a party at an Airbnb this Easter Sunday, leaving two teens dead and 9 others injured. A 1-year-old was shot and killed in downtown Pittsburgh just this week.

Ford said now is the time for everyone to come together, especially the Senate.

"Unless it happens to them, we're going to be right back where we are at now," Ford said.

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace Executive Director Rev. Eileen Smith released a statement, saying:

"The President's moving, genuine remarks began and ended with "Do something." A very logical, common-sense plan that we in gun violence prevention have been advocating for. Now it's time to for everyone, from the White House down to be held accountable to "do something" to make sure this plan gets implemented and innocent stop being murdered. Quickly. We need to call on our legislators and not accept the fact that they are willing to "do nothing." God bless our President."

Josh Fleitman, the Western Pennsylvania manager of CeaseFirePA, said in a statement:

"President Biden spoke tonight on behalf of the overwhelming majority of Americans — and gun owners — in saying that enough is enough, and its long past time our elected officials do something to address the gun violence crisis. While we absolutely need the federal action outlined by the President, we also cannot let our state lawmakers off the hook. Harrisburg needs to take action immediately by passing an Extreme Risk Protection Order law, requiring safe storage of firearms, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring the reporting of lost and stolen firearms, and instituting universal background checks. It's been 1,330 days since the PA General Assembly last took action on gun violence. Every day they fail to act, people die."