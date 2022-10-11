Watch CBS News
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is highlighting how mail ballots and in-person voting will be different for the Nov. 8 general election.

WHAT: Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman will hold a media availability to highlight changes – including updated guidance to counties and new information about mail ballots that will be available on the department's website – since the 2022 primary ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, 10:30-11:15 AM

HOW TO WATCH: Stream it on CBS News Pittsburgh. Click here.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:23 AM

