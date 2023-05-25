Acrisure donates $7.5 million to UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation said Acrisure gave the foundation the biggest corporate donation in its history.

UPMC said the $7.5 million donation announced on Thursday will allow the Heart Institute at Children's Hospital to elevate clinical care, research and the patient experience for children and their families.

Acrisure became known in the Pittsburgh area after the Michigan-based technology company bought the naming rights to Heinz Field. The company is partly owned by one of the Steelers' owners, Thomas Tull.

"This contribution reflects our commitment to be impactful in Pittsburgh," Acrisure co-founder and CEO Greg Williams said in a press release. "Supporting the hospital's mission of advancing pediatric medicine through groundbreaking research, innovative treatments and compassionate care aligns perfectly with our values. We hope we can be an accelerant to this important work for many years to come."

UPMC said U.S. News and World Report ranked the Heart Institute as one of the top cardiology and heart surgery programs in the country.

"This is a significant milestone for the foundation, the hospital, and most importantly, for the children and families receiving care within the Heart Institute," UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation president Rachel Petrucelli said in a news release. "Acrisure's decision to help our hospital advance care and cures for heart patients was made with the utmost care, and with a sincere ambition to make a positive difference in people's lives."