'Absolutely spectacular:' Carnegie Museum of Art's Christmas tree displays up and running

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christmas trees are lighting up all over the Pittsburgh area and that includes the Carnegie Museum of Art!

Trees line the hall of architecture and each is decorated in a specific theme that is chosen by the women's committee.

They have been volunteering to create the display and bring it to life since 1961.

The museum has plenty of holiday events planned, including live music amongst the tres on Saturdays.

It begins in December and continues through early January.

"The trees are a wonderful celebration here at the museum for the people in Pittsburgh," said Rachel Delphia, curator of the museum. "We have five 18-foot-tall Frazier fur trees in this incredible room and every year, take it up a notch and take this beautiful space and make it absolutely spectacular."

The museum's "presepio" is also on display, which is a traditional nativity scene set in Italy.