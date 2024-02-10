Watch CBS News
Abmas moves past 'Big O' in scoring and Texas throttles West Virginia 94-58

Dylan Disu scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half and Max Abmas scored 19 points and moved past Oscar Robertson on the all-time scoring list and Texas routed West Virginia 94-58 on Saturday.

Abmas, a graduate transfer who played four years at Oral Roberts, passed Robertson with his third 3-pointer of the first half into 12th all-time scoring in NCAA history. Abmas — with 2,987 career points — is 13 points short of the 3,000-point career mark, only accomplished by 11 other players. Next on the list to pass is Bradley's Hersey Hawkins with 3,008 points.

The 6-foot Abmas made 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, distributed nine assists without a turnover and grabbed six rebounds. Meanwhile, Disu recorded a career-high with seven 3s (in 10 attempts), shot 10 for 16 and went 7-for-7 shooting in the first half.

Tyrese Hunter scored 19 points shooting 8 for 12, Chendall Weaver 13 and Dillion Mitchell 12 with eight rebounds, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks without a turnover and just one foul for Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12).

Jesse Edwards scored 17 points, reserve Noah Farrakhan 11 and RaeQuan Battle 10 for West Virginia.

After a 65-point scoring effort in a five-point loss to No. 14 Iowa State on Tuesday, the Longhorns put up 55 in the first half against the Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7) shooting 65.7%. on their way to a 25-point lead at halftime.

Mitchell's layup with 17:36 before halftime ended a tie at 7 and sparked an 11-0 run that included consecutive 3s from Disu and one from Abmas.

West Virginia travels to TCU on Monday. Texas has the week off before traveling to No. 5 Houston on Saturday.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 5:47 PM EST

