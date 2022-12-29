Abby Lee Miller sells Penn Hills dance studio from 'Dance Moms' for $300K
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for Abby Lee Miller.
The New York Post is reporting that she sold the famed Penn Hills dance studio along Saltsburg Road for $300,000.
The report says the building will be used for another commercial purpose, which means Miller's dance studio is officially closing come the new year.
