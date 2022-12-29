Abby Lee Miller sells Penn Hills dance studio from 'Dance Moms' for $300K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for Abby Lee Miller.

The New York Post is reporting that she sold the famed Penn Hills dance studio along Saltsburg Road for $300,000.

Abby Lee Miller sells longtime dance studio from 'Dance Moms' for $300K https://t.co/9OiYrapkxg pic.twitter.com/bb2ScFjYq8 — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2022

The report says the building will be used for another commercial purpose, which means Miller's dance studio is officially closing come the new year.