Aaron Donald, Rod Woodson listed in new ranking of top 10 defensive players in NFL history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A number of players with Pittsburgh ties have been listed in a new ranking of the top 10 defensive players in NFL history -- but one name is oddly absent from the list.

How y'all feel about this list? pic.twitter.com/VeBF0y4bhH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2022

In a ranking released by CBS Sports and compiled by Jeff Kerr, the top 10 list is as follows:

Reggie White Lawrence Taylor Ray Lewis Deion Sanders Aaron Donald Deacon Jones Dick Butkus Bruce Smith Rod Woodson Ronnie Lott

Players with Pittsburgh ties on the list include Aaron Donald, Dick Butkus, and Rod Woodson.

Donald, the only active player on the list, a Penn Hills native and Pitt alumnus, recently became a Super Bowl champion with the L.A. Rams. Donald has been named the NFL 's Defensive Player of the Year three times in addition to being named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Rod Woodson, who was drafted by the Steelers in 1987, was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, was named to the NFL's All-Pro first team six times, won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Missing from this top 10 ranking is "Mean" Joe Greene, who won the Super Bowl four times as a member of the 1970's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Greene's list of career accomplishments include being named the NFL Man of the Year in 1979, a five-time NFL All-Pro first team, a 10-time Pro Bowler, and being named to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary all-time teams.

Do you think Joe Greene should've been named to this new ranking of top all-time defensive players?