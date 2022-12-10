AAA study: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New research shows safe driving is going in reverse.

AAA found unsafe driving behaviors increased from 2020 to 2021. That's a new trend compared to the last three years when dangerous driving declined.

The survey showed a 9 percent increase in drivers who were so tired that they had trouble keeping their eyes open. There was a 24 percent increase in drivers getting behind the wheel after drinking even though they thought they were over the legal limit.

Numbers also show traffic fatalities have risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.