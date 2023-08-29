AAA says gas prices are trending upwards ahead of Labor Day weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With Labor Day weekend on the horizon and summer winding down, many Americans are heading oyt of town.
AAA says that domestic flight bookings are up 4% over last year and international bookings are up 44%.
If you're hitting the road this weekend, you'll likely see slightly higher gas prices.
For the past couple of weeks, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has been above $3.80 per gallon.
Last year it was about $3.78 per gallon.
Experts say the busiest time on the roads during the extended weekend will be Thursday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.