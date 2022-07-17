AAA hosting free etching events to help deter car theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Triple A will be hosting free etching events in an effort to tackle car theft.

You'll get your VIN number etched into your car windows. Triple A said this deters car thieves because the car is harder to strip down at a chop shop.

The imprint will be treated with an acid solution. This prevents thieves from switching the VIN number plate on the dashboard to mask the car's identity.

"This is a step vehicle owners can take to protect their car whether they're traveling, whether their car's sitting at the office, whether their car is sitting outside their house on the street. It's one extra step you can take to help deter those car thieves who may look at that and say to themselves, 'This isn't the car for me because when I take it to a chop shop, they're going to pass on it.' And then, what do they do with the vehicle at that point?" Jim Garrity, AAA's Director of Public Affairs, said.

The first event takes place on Tuesday from 10 AM to 1 PM at Triple A's Monroeville branch.