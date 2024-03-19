AAA: Gas prices jump in Pennsylvania as national average climbs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas prices are going back up and the nation just hit an unsettling milestone.

We're all feeling the pain in out wallet as that milestone is a higher price at the pump on a year over year basis.

It's a very unwelcoming situation since many people have spring plans to hit the road soon.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gas went up to $3.47 per gallon on Monday, up from the $3.45 cents per gallon one year ago and the highest price since Halloweeen.

The national average has jumped 19 cents over the past month with Western Pennsylvania being one of the hardest hit areas of the country.

AAA says gas prices are 8 cents higher per gallon in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.71 per gallon.

Industry experts say they expect this trend to go on for weeks or months is Russian oil facilities continue to be hit by drone attacks.

Gas was the big culprit behind last week's higher than expected consumer price index and it means that the Federal Reserve is not likely going to cut interest rates.

While prices are higher right now, they are still a ways off from the record high that was set in June 2022 for regular gas was $5.02 per gallon.