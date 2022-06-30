AAA says nearly 48 million people will travel over Fourth of July weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holiday weekend is almost here, and AAA expects almost pre-pandemic crowds at the airports and on the roads.

AAA said almost 48 million people will be traveling over the holiday weekend. AAA said travelers should be patient.

For the most part, there was an ebb and flow to the airport Thursday with people traveling. A Pittsburgh International Airport spokesperson said about 145,000 people are expected to come through the airport over the next few days. That's 90% of what we saw at this time in 2019.

Some simple things to make sure that your day is stress-free include arriving at the airport about two hours early, making sure your carry-on bag does not have any prohibited items and keeping up to date on your flight information.

AAA said of those 48 million travelers, 90% will be driving. AAA recommends making sure that your car is ready to go, plus fill up anytime you hit a quarter tank.

"People are ready to get out. They're ready to travel again. They're ready to spend time with their friends and their family. They feel as though they are safe and they're excited to get back out there," AAA East Central Spokesperson Tiffany Stanley said.

"Being stressed or upset about it isn't going to make it any better. You just have to keep the positive attitude," Terry Sullivan said on her way to San Jose on Thursday.

AAA said travel insurance might not be a bad idea. It said if your flight is canceled and you have to find another way to get around, you could have some of those expenses recovered.