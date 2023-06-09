A sped-up scorecard: How Pirates fans feel about the new rules a couple months in

The new rules: Do baseball fans like them?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and the Pirates are hosting the New York Mets for a three-game series to wrap up their homestand at PNC Park.

In an effort to speed up the games, the MLB made changes in the offseason and those changes are certainly having an impact.

Most fans are enjoying the new pace of baseball games, but I must emphasize: most.

There's a certain romantic relationship with going to a baseball game, perhaps best voiced by James Earl Jones in Field of Dreams.

"They'll walk out to the bleachers and sit in shirt sleeves on a perfect afternoon...and they'll watch the game and it'll be as if they'd dipped themselves in magic waters."

But MLB decided those waters were flowing too slowly so they tossed a curve.

"I didn't think I would like the changes, but I do, I didn't think I'd like to designate a batter, but I do," admitted Sandy Zilles from Ross Township.

So, now among other things, there's a pitch clock. That means pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver the next pitch or 20 seconds if there's a runner on base.

"Generally, I like it because it just moves the game along a little faster," said John Grunst of Wexford. "I thought they were getting really way too long."

"I like it, I like it a lot because I have to be in bed early because I have to be at work at 5 a.m., so I like them being shorter," added Camile Shannon from Freedom, Pa.

So far this season, the Pirates' 31 home games have averaged two hours and 36 minutes, about a half-hour shorter than in previous years.

"He really does enjoy watching the game, and he stays content for the whole two hours so it's really nice," said Kate Malson from Elwood City referring to her child.

It means a shorter time, which is tailor-made for families with younger children.

"I enjoy it and it also helps with trying to bring the younger fans and getting them started because you know everything is so fast-paced for them," added Terrell Williams of downtown.

Lest we give you the impression it's a full-throated fan endorsement, Tazha Matthews is among those who do not approve.

"I think they suck because that makes the game shorter and I like to go to a long game you know after working so many hours," she said. "You want to come and enjoy yourself and I like to sit and enjoy the game."

Matthews added that she played as a kid and loves the game. She said there are enough fast-paced things in life and sometimes you just want relaxed enjoyment.

Now, with shorter games, are teams feeling the squeeze at the concession stands?

It's too early to tell but there is less time to sell food and drink, but that could be a wash if the shorter games put more people in seats.

We'll have a better idea once all the numbers are crunched and don't forget - the Pirates, despite some recent stumbles, have been surprisingly competitive this year.