A soggy day in Pittsburgh with the best chance for rain happening before noon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So far this month we have seen only one completely dry day and an additional day where we recorded just a trace amount of rain.

Overall though it has been a wet one.

Officially the NWS Pittsburgh offices have recorded 4.43" of rain this month. The average monthly total for April is just 3.32". We will likely be in the top ten wettest April on record by Saturday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Right now anything more than 5.26" gets you on the wettest April list. I expect to see at least an inch of rain falling and probably closer to an inch and a half to two inches of rain between today, Thursday, and Friday.

Conditions over the next three days KDKA Weather Center

While I am just expecting rain showers for today, there will be a chance for severe weather on Thursday as warm air surges in through the morning hours and then colder air works its way in late in the afternoon to the evening. Right now it appears that storm chances will peak in the late afternoon hours with a line of storms moving from the west to the east.

The destructive straight-line wind is the main concern. That is followed by a risk for both tornadoes and large hail.

What we could see on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

I will add that our large hail risk may come earlier in the day as everything else with a line of morning storms moving up from the south possible around the morning commute. Just remain weather-aware throughout the day.

We will be here at KDKA with the latest weather information both here and on social media.

Getting back to today, highs should hit the upper 60s. Morning lows only dipped to the mid to upper 50s so there won't be a big warm-up this afternoon.

These temperatures are well above the average for this time of the year which comes in at 60° for the high and 39° for the low. Skies will be cloudy and our best chance for rain has already passed us by today.

Expect isolated rain chances this afternoon with rain chances ticking back up just before midnight.

Looking at the weekend, Saturday is looking completely dry with rain chances back on Sunday with two fast-moving systems moving through.

7-day forecast: April 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!