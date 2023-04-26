A Smile Borrowed: Tim Hortons 'Smile Cookie' closely resembles the Eat'n Park staple

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Well, Pittsburgh took hockey from Canada, and now Canada is taking cookies with smiley faces on them from us.

But it is all for a good cause.

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, announced they are bringing back its "Smile Cookie."

For us in Pittsburgh, it appears to be a clear rip-off of the iconic Eat'n Park Smiley Cookie.

Over 50 years ago, the Smiley Cookie was founded in Titusville, Pennsylvania, at Warner's Bakery when the bakers provided the sugary smiling pastry to those heading to their jobs and school.

The Tim Horton's Smile Cookie doesn't have quite the storied history. It has only been around since 1996.

All joking aside, the Smile Cookie is for a great cause, raising money for over 600 local charities and organizations.

It was started in 1996 to raise money for the Hamilton Children's Hospital in Ontario; and today, the money from each cookie sale goes to local charities and organizations throughout Canada.

With Tim Hortons locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, the Smile Cookie program is benefitting the Experience Children Museum in Erie and the Akron Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, Ohio, and West Virginia.

You can learn more about the Smile Cookie fundraiser on Tim Hortons' website at this link!