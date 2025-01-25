A new Aldi store will come to Pittsburgh as food retailer expands to new areas

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - The food retailer ALDI will open a new location on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh's Wilkinsburg region on January 30.

"We're excited to open our first ALDI store in Wilkinsburg and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping, said Kevin Ely, Vice President of ALDI Saxonburg."

Only on January 30 the store will open at 8:45 a.m. but the store will open daily with the usual hours being from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with ALDI fan-favorite products and a gift card for the ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway program.

"Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier," said Ely.

ALDI aims to provide more affordable prices for its customers and also sells mostly exclusive brands in its stores, shoppers can find organic meats, fresh produce, and plant-based foods in stores.