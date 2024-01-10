"A Legacy Forged In Black & Gold:" Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiling new Steelers exhibit

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) - It's more than just a catchy line in Roger Wood's Steelers Fight Song - "We are from Pittsburgh, the six-time Super Bowl champs!"

Now, as the 50th anniversary of the Steelers' first Super Bowl Championship is upon us, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is introducing a temporary exhibit celebrating that historic victory.

"A Legacy Forged In Black & Gold" will open to the public in Canton on January 20 at 9 a.m. and the multi-area exhibit will be the first time all six of the Steelers' Vince Lombardi Trophies, six Super Bowl rings, and the bronze busts of the 27 individuals who helped the Steelers to these championships will be under a single roof.

"First, we want to thank the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Rooney family for enthusiastically embracing the idea of an exhibit like this in the Hall of Fame and for assisting in making it possible with the loan of the official Vince Lombardi Trophies," Hall President Jim Porter said. "Knowing that this is the 50th anniversary of the year that changed the franchise forever, it seemed fitting for the Steelers to be the first team honored this way – with many more special exhibits to come as the Hall continues to look for ways to celebrate the greatest players, coaches, contributors and teams in the game."

Along with the six trophies, six rings, and busts of Steeler greats, there will be other memorabilia from the 90-year history of the Pittsburgh Steelers and monitors will play Steelers highlight packages throughout the day.

In 1974, after years of toiling near the bottom of the NFL, it came together for the Steelers, who would defeat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX by a score of 16-6, winning the franchise's first Super Bowl.

It kicked off a run of four Super Bowl championships in six years.

From the time the Steelers were founded in 1933 and until 1968, the franchise had exactly one playoff appearance, a 21-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1947, and came in last nine times.

Those nine last-place finishes were more than the team had winning seasons - which was seven.

Now, all these years later, the Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots for most Super Bowls with six, and of active franchises in the NFL, they sit fourth in wins with 671.

You can get tickets and learn more about the exhibit on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website at this link.