A.J. Burnett to throw out 1st pitch at Pirates home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett announced Tuesday that he will throw out the first pitch to his former catcher Russell Martin during the Pirates' home opener against the Chicago White Sox on April 7.

Gotham, it's finally happening. So pumped and honored to throw out the first pitch on opening day in Pittsburgh! And who better to throw it to than my buddy, one of the best in the game, and a huge part of that playoff run @russellmartin55 ! LFG! #STFD #BUCN #LETSGOBUCS — AJ Burnett (@wudeydo34) February 28, 2023

Burnett and Martin will return to Pittsburgh as the Pirates mark the 10th anniversary of the team's historic 94-win season that saw the Pirates end their two-decade-long losing streak and clinch a postseason berth for the first time since the 1992 season.

In his three seasons with the Pirates, Burnett finished with a 35-28 win-loss record and a 3.34 earned run average.