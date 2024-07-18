Watch CBS News
A cold front moves though Pittsburgh bringing us sunshine and comfortable temperatures

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/18)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/18) 02:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold front that moved in yesterday brought some much-needed rain and cooler temps to the region. 

Humidity over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

The Drought Monitor will get updated later today but I don't think it put much of a dent into it. Today will be a breath of fresh air with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine by the afternoon with decreasing clouds from a foggy morning. 

It's actually going to be slightly below normal for our highs. 

Conditions throughout the day - July 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The gorgeous weather will last through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s! We are back above normal on Sunday and Monday with highs near 90. 

Tuesday is the next chance for rain and a few storms with humidity increasing along with it. 

7-day forecast: July 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

