9th annual Cool Down for Warmth event to raise money for Dollar Energy Fund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 9th annual Cool Down for Warmth event is almost here and it's helping raise money for utility assistance, benefitting the Dollar Energy Fund.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, members of the community can call in and make a donation at 1-88-823-WARM.

Team PTL will also be in attendance, as an ice news desk structure will be built and carved by Maestro Gourmet Ice in Gateway Center and shown on Pittsburgh Today Live that morning.

"Dollar Energy Fund uses our Cool Down for Warmth event as a way to draw attention to the many families in our region who are struggling to maintain basic utility services during the coldest time of year," said Chad Quinn, Dollar Energy Fund's CEO. "We encourage everyone to tune into Pittsburgh Today Live's broadcast on January 26 to see the Cool Down for Warmth ice structure, learn more about Dollar Energy Fund, and find out how they can help spread the warmth to their neighbors in need through a donation to our Pennsylvania Hardship Program."

Every donation made will receive a dollar-for-dollar match from Dollar Energy Fund's partnering utility companies, such as Columbia Gas, Duquesne Light, Peoples Natural Gas and West Penn Power.

Cool Down for Warmth has raised $2.3 million and helped 6,500 households in Western PA since 2015.

