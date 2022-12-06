Watch CBS News
96-year-old makes 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Santa's elves are hard at work getting ready for the holidays, and so is 96-year-old Ed Higinbotham.  

Called "Santa's #1 Helper" by Pennsylvania State Police, Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. 

Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of troopers and Higinbotham with some of his creations on Monday.

He's been spreading holiday cheer this way since the 80s, police said. 

He spoke with KDKA's Ross Guidotti in 2019. When asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child's Christmas, he said, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."

First published on December 6, 2022 / 1:02 PM

