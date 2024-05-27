911th Airlift Wing plans Memorial Day flyovers across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flyovers to honor fallen military members and veterans who have died are scheduled for Monday across the Pittsburgh area.

The 911th Airlift Wing said it's scheduled to conduct flyovers between 10:20 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

People around the area should be prepared to hear and see low-flying C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in several areas, the 911th Airlift Wing said. They'll be by the Pittsburgh International Airport, over the South Hills, near Brackenridge and Lower Burrell, north by Beaver and over the Jefferson County Cemetery.

The 911th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers honoring fallen military members and deceased veterans on... Posted by 911th Airlift Wing on Friday, May 24, 2024

"Steel Airmen of the 911th AW are proud to carry on the legacy of our fallen brothers and sisters in arms," said Col. Douglas Stouffer, 911th AW commander, in a news release. "It is an honor to participate in the community's Memorial Day observances to recognize their service and sacrifice in defense of this nation."

The 911th Airlift Wing says the flyovers are conducted as part of already scheduled training and they come at no extra cost to the taxpayer.

Community members are encouraged "to observe the flyovers in solemn remembrance of all those who have given their lives in service to the United States," the 911th Airlift Wing says.

The 911th Airlift Wing, located at the Pittsburgh International Airport, provides "mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support," according to its website. It reports to 4th Air Force, March Air Reserve Base, California. It's made up of Air Force Reserve volunteers from around the area and around the country.