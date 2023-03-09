911 call details shooting near Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New details have emerged surrounding the 911 call from a shooting near Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon's home on Monday night.
That 911 call came from a man inside Mixon's home.
Police say a teen suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. In the 911 call, a man could he heard saying that kids were playing near the house.
He said kids had blocked off of the road with a few cars.
A neighbor told local reporters that the teens were playing with Nerf guns.
No arrests have been made, but defense attorneys spotted on Mixon's property confirmed they are representing the running back.
